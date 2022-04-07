JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.27.

SunPower stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.99.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 607.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

