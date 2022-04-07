JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $779.92

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.92 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 809.05 ($10.61). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.44), with a volume of 74,363 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.29. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £611.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74.

Get JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.