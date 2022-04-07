JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $779.92

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.92 ($10.23) and traded as high as GBX 809.05 ($10.61). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.44), with a volume of 74,363 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.29. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £611.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74.
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)
