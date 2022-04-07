JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,346,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 6,768,155 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.