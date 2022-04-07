JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $949,035.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.91 or 0.07405721 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,585.19 or 1.00058458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051142 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

