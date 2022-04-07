Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,840 ($63.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.30) to GBX 4,980 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.34).

LON JET opened at GBX 2,827 ($37.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,902.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 2,120 ($27.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,097 ($106.19). The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

