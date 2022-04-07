Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.82

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 388719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.33 million and a P/E ratio of 35.89.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

