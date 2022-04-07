Kava.io Market Cap Hits $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00196038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00395580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

