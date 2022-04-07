Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Shares Down 6.7%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 14,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)
