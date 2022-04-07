Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Shares Down 6.7%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 14,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

