KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.99. 1,020,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,275,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after acquiring an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

