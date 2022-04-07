Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €777.58 ($854.49).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €557.10 ($612.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €608.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €650.27. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

