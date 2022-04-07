Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $63.27

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $66.75. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 22 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $898,854. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,445,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

