KeyCorp Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.85.

SQ opened at $128.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.21. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Square by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

