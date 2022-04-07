KeyCorp Weighs in on Westlake Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

WLK opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.21.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. Westlake’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Westlake by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Westlake by 34.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Westlake by 31.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

