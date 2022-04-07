Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$25.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMMPF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.61.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.