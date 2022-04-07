Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

