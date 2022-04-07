Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

