Kineko (KKO) Market Cap Hits $1.61 Million

Kineko (KKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $40,237.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.76 or 0.07396295 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,486.30 or 1.00112536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.