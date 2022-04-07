Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

Kingfisher stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

