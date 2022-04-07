KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $505.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.71.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $344.25 on Thursday. KLA has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.64 and its 200 day moving average is $378.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

