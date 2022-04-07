Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.54

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $70.68 million and $1.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00373603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00084335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00096007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004828 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,038,753 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.