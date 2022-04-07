Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.