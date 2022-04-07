Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to $9.50

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

