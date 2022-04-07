KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.53

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as high as C$10.82. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 13,477 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.67 million and a P/E ratio of 85.56.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$424.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4804267 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

