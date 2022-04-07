Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. 12,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

