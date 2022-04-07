KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CTO Robert J. Balog Sells 1,374 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Balog sold 1,374 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $12,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KVH Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. Raymond James dropped their target price on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KVH Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

