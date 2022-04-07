Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

