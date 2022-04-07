L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $257.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.51. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

