Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.42. 5,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.15. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.