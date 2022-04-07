L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT Raised to €177.00 at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

