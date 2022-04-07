Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 434

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.24) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 658.38 ($8.63).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 431 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 508.26. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($567,210.85). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,574.77).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

