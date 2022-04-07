Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $313.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landec will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Landec by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 61,148 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Landec by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $1,965,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

