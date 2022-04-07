Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

LABP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of LABP opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

