Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.27.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 110.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.