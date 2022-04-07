Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $51.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $86,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,279,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

