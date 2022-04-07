Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,498,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 286,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 475,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 270,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 7,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,300. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

