Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 1,578,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,354,670. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87.

