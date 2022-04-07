Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 265 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 2.13 on Thursday, reaching 37.97. The company had a trading volume of 491,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,020. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 53.41.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

