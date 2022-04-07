Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 329 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGGNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

