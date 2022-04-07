Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 196 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.72. 800,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,248. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

