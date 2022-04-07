Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.86% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,768. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

