Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,522.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

