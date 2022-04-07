Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 566 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,765,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $4,794,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.54. 7,110,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,268,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

