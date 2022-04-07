Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

NYSE LEVI opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

