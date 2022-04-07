Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00.

NEWR stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 737,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,129,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

