Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Li-Cycle by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 73,664 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

