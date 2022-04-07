Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Shares Down 0.8%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. 2,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

