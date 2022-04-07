Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $269.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $255.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.