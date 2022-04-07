Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

