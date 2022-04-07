Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 242,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 59,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,682. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

