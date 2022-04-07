Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.
LNN opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
