Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

LNN opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

